Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo: Navigating Challenges and Response Efforts

Southern Congo is grappling with its first Ebola outbreak in 18 years, with health officials facing challenges in access and funding. The remote Kasai province, over 1,000 kilometres from Kinshasa, is at the center of the crisis.

A United Nations peacekeeping helicopter delivered 400 Ebola vaccine doses to the affected area in Bulape, with more doses on the way from Kinshasa, noted Patrick Otim from WHO in a Geneva briefing. Efforts are being coordinated with the UN mission in Congo to enhance the response.

The outbreak was confirmed on September 4, and cases have nearly doubled in recent days. Despite logistical hurdles and recent US funding cuts, the WHO projects the cost of combating the outbreak to be around USD 20 million, with Congo's national plan estimated at USD 78 million.

