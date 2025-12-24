US Escalates Sanctions Against Maduro to Curtail Cartel Funding
The United States has announced plans to maximize sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, aiming to cut off resources alleged to support Cartel de Los Soles. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz highlighted Maduro's oil sales as a means to retain power and fund narco-terrorist activities, urging for improved conditions for Venezuelans.
The United States has taken a firm stand at the United Nations Security Council, announcing its intention to enforce stringent sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The decision is part of a strategic effort to deplete the resources that Washington accuses Maduro of using to support the Cartel de Los Soles.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, addressed the 15-member council, emphasizing that Maduro's oil revenue strengthens his controversial hold on power and funds narco-terrorism activities. Waltz expressed that the people of Venezuela deserve a better situation, underscoring the need for international intervention.
As sanctions intensify, the U.S. aims to cut off these financial channels, hoping to disrupt Maduro's operations significantly. The move is positioned as a necessary measure to enable political and social transformation in Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)