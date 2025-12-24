Left Menu

US Escalates Sanctions Against Maduro to Curtail Cartel Funding

The United States has announced plans to maximize sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, aiming to cut off resources alleged to support Cartel de Los Soles. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz highlighted Maduro's oil sales as a means to retain power and fund narco-terrorist activities, urging for improved conditions for Venezuelans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 02:08 IST
US Escalates Sanctions Against Maduro to Curtail Cartel Funding
Nicolas Maduro

The United States has taken a firm stand at the United Nations Security Council, announcing its intention to enforce stringent sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The decision is part of a strategic effort to deplete the resources that Washington accuses Maduro of using to support the Cartel de Los Soles.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, addressed the 15-member council, emphasizing that Maduro's oil revenue strengthens his controversial hold on power and funds narco-terrorism activities. Waltz expressed that the people of Venezuela deserve a better situation, underscoring the need for international intervention.

As sanctions intensify, the U.S. aims to cut off these financial channels, hoping to disrupt Maduro's operations significantly. The move is positioned as a necessary measure to enable political and social transformation in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025