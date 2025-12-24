The United States has taken a firm stand at the United Nations Security Council, announcing its intention to enforce stringent sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The decision is part of a strategic effort to deplete the resources that Washington accuses Maduro of using to support the Cartel de Los Soles.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, addressed the 15-member council, emphasizing that Maduro's oil revenue strengthens his controversial hold on power and funds narco-terrorism activities. Waltz expressed that the people of Venezuela deserve a better situation, underscoring the need for international intervention.

As sanctions intensify, the U.S. aims to cut off these financial channels, hoping to disrupt Maduro's operations significantly. The move is positioned as a necessary measure to enable political and social transformation in Venezuela.

