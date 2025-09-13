Left Menu

Building a Healthier Chhattisgarh: Vision 2047 Unveiled at Dental Conference

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister outlined a vision for a developed state by 2047, emphasizing health as a cornerstone. With goals to increase the GSDP from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 75 lakh crore, the state is leveraging mineral resources and human capital, with healthcare initiatives cited as pivotal.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the importance of health in laying the groundwork for the state's development at a dental conference on Saturday. His remarks underscored the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and the dream to elevate Chhattisgarh's Gross State Domestic Product from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 75 lakh crore by 2047.

Sai highlighted the strides made in healthcare over the past 20 months, including new medical colleges and expanded services in remote regions. The Ayushman Bharat scheme and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana have been instrumental in offering free treatment and generic medicines, reducing healthcare costs for citizens.

Linking state targets with national ambitions, Sai urged for awareness campaigns against oral cancer and reiterated the significance of dentists. The conference also spotlighted recent GST reforms and the premiere of dental equipment, aligning with the vision for a developed Chhattisgarh by 2047.

