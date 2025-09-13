Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi Boosts Surgical Training with Advanced Robotic Technology

AIIMS Delhi has enhanced its training facility by installing a state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical Robot, enabling robotic-assisted surgery training. This addition positions AIIMS as the only institution in India with two surgical robots for training, elevating surgical education and advancing patient care by equipping surgeons with advanced skills.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Delhi has taken its surgical training to the next level by installing a cutting-edge da Vinci Surgical Robot at its Skills, E-learning, and Telemedicine (SET) facility. This state-of-the-art technology, provided by Intuitive Surgicals, allows the institute to offer unparalleled training in robotic-assisted surgery.

The installation of this robot marks a significant milestone, making AIIMS Delhi the only institution in the country with two robotic systems dedicated solely to training. This development provides a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to gain hands-on experience in a stress-free learning environment.

AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas highlighted the centre's role in revolutionizing surgical education in India, emphasizing the growing demand for precision-driven technologies. Through this initiative, AIIMS Delhi aims to enhance patient care by improving surgical precision and reducing recovery times, all while keeping training within reach for Indian surgeons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

