Empowering Health: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign Launched

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rallied medical colleges across India to join the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', an initiative by the Union Health Ministry to enhance women's health and nutrition. Scheduled from September 17 to October 2, the campaign aligns with 'Poshan Maah' and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the NMC's public notice, the campaign will feature health camps nationwide, providing various services, including specialist care for women. These camps will be set up at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centers, and other healthcare facilities.

The success of this grassroots initiative relies heavily on participation from all corners. Medical colleges are not only expected to organize these health camps within their institutions but also assist nearby state-run initiatives. A dedicated portal will track the contributions made by medical colleges, ensuring a coordinated effort to fortify women's health and empower communities.