Nestlé Recalls Infant Nutrition Products Amid Contamination Concerns

In a significant development, Nestlé has announced the recall of specific batches of its infant nutrition products across 24 European nations, along with Turkey and Argentina. The recall is a precautionary measure following potential contamination with a toxin that can lead to nausea and vomiting.

The affected products include SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas. Nestlé made the announcement late on Monday, emphasizing its commitment to safety and quality.

To address the recall and maintain supply, the company is ramping up production at several of its factories, ensuring continued availability of safe products for its consumers.

