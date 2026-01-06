Nestlé Recalls Infant Nutrition Products Amid Contamination Concerns
Nestlé has issued recall notices for certain batches of infant nutrition products in 24 European countries, Turkey, and Argentina. The recall affects SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas due to potential contamination with a toxin that may cause nausea and vomiting. Production is being increased at several factories.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development, Nestlé has announced the recall of specific batches of its infant nutrition products across 24 European nations, along with Turkey and Argentina. The recall is a precautionary measure following potential contamination with a toxin that can lead to nausea and vomiting.
The affected products include SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas. Nestlé made the announcement late on Monday, emphasizing its commitment to safety and quality.
To address the recall and maintain supply, the company is ramping up production at several of its factories, ensuring continued availability of safe products for its consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NestlÃ©
- recall
- infant nutrition
- contamination
- SMA
- BEBA
- NAN
- toxin
- nausea
- vomiting
ALSO READ
Ordinance Set to Shield Bangladesh's 'July Warriors'
Delhi's Governance Rumbles: Sood vs. Kejriwal Over Political Allegations
G7 Finance Chiefs to Elevate Rare Earths Discussion
Justice Demanded: Narsingdi Traders Unite After Hindu Businessman’s Murder
Abhishek Goswami's Century Powers Uttar Pradesh's Dominance in Vijay Hazare Trophy