Mystery Surrounds Medical Student's Death: A Tale of Love and Suspicion

A final-year medical student from Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College, Anindita Soren, died under mysterious circumstances in a Malda hospital. Allegations have been raised against her boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, a junior doctor at the same hospital, for poisoning her amidst relationship disputes. Police investigations and an autopsy are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A final-year student from Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College has died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Malda. The police are investigating the case, which involves grave allegations made by the deceased's family against her boyfriend.

Twenty-four-year-old Anindita Soren, whose family resides in Balurghat, was found to have died after being admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Her family has accused her boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, of poisoning her. Ujjwal, a junior doctor at the hospital, allegedly had a tumultuous relationship with Anindita, marked by disputes over marriage.

The family claims the relationship turned volatile as Anindita's insistence on marriage was met with resistance from Ujjwal. The police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death. The incident has revived memories of another tragic event at R G Kar Hospital last year, causing public outrage.

