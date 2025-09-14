Ebola Vaccination Campaign Begins in Kasai
The World Health Organization has started vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of Ebola patients in the DRC's Kasai Province to contain a declared outbreak.
The World Health Organization has launched a vaccination campaign targeting frontline health workers and individuals who have been in contact with Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province. This move aims to curb the spread of a newly declared Ebola outbreak in the region.
WHO authorities emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that early vaccination is crucial to preventing a wider health crisis. The organization is working closely with local health officials and international partners to ensure vaccines are delivered efficiently.
The health workers on the ground are also being trained on the latest protocols to handle potential new cases effectively and minimize transmission risks. The initiative underscores WHO's commitment to protecting public health in vulnerable areas.
