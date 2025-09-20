A vaccine advisory committee led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convened in Atlanta this week, discussing significant changes to vaccination policies for COVID-19, hepatitis B, and the MMRV combination shot. However, the panel's approach has drawn criticism for spreading misinformation and potentially eroding public trust.

The committee decided against recommending COVID-19 vaccines and urged individuals to make personal choices, adding confusion to the public's decision-making over fall boosters. Meanwhile, the panel advised separating MMRV vaccines for children and postponed a vote on hepatitis B vaccinations for infants, sparking debates among medical experts.

With Kennedy at the helm, the committee's contentious decisions have raised alarms about maintaining vaccine coverage and public confidence, as the CDC faces pressure to adapt the new guidance. Observers fear the recommendations undermine established practices, potentially fueling distrust in vaccines amid declining U.S. vaccination rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)