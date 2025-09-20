Left Menu

Spotlight on Drug Quality: August Findings Revealed

In August, 32 drug samples were deemed 'not of standard quality' by central labs, and 62 by state labs, according to health ministry officials. The findings, part of routine surveillance, were displayed on the CDSCO portal. Three spurious samples from Bihar are under investigation for unauthorized manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The health ministry has revealed that central drugs laboratories identified 32 samples as 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) in August. State drugs testing labs also found 62 samples to be NSQ within the same month, as per official sources.

This evaluation is part of the regular regulatory surveillance, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) consistently updating the list of NSQ and spurious drugs monthly. August's findings have been duly displayed on the CDSCO portal.

Of particular concern were three spurious drug samples found in Bihar, produced by an unauthorized manufacturer under a different company's brand name. This case is currently under investigation, with further action pending as per regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

