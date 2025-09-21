India's Rehabilitation Crisis: A Call to Action

India is witnessing a rehabilitation crisis, with the medical community flagging the critical shortage of structured recovery programs after hospital discharge. This gap leaves patients vulnerable, resulting in delayed recoveries and frequent hospital readmissions, experts stressed at the IAPMR Mid-Term CME 2025 event.

The conference, featuring healthcare leaders, drew attention to the disparity in rehabilitation services, particularly in private sectors. With an overwhelming population, India's infrastructure falls short of global standards, offering only 1,251 stroke rehabilitation centres for 1.46 billion people.

Experts call for urgent policy changes and awareness to integrate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) into both medical education and healthcare services, ensuring that rehabilitation becomes a mandatory part of patient care to prevent long-term disabilities.

