Surgeons Unravel Unusual Case of Hair and Shoelace in Boy's Stomach

A seven-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh underwent a complex surgery at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital to remove a lump of hair and a shoelace from his stomach. Suffering from trichobezoar, a condition where ingested hair forms a mass, the boy was successfully treated and counseled post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary medical case, doctors at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital removed a mass of hair and a shoelace from the stomach of a seven-year-old boy. The child, identified as Subham from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, had been experiencing severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and weight loss for two months before the operation.

Initially treated at a private facility without success, Subham was later admitted to Civil Hospital, where CT scans and endoscopy revealed the unusual objects in his stomach. Dr. Rakesh Joshi, the hospital's superintendent, explained that a complex laparotomy was performed to excise the trichobezoar and shoelace with complete success.

Post-surgery, a psychiatrist advised the young patient to prevent recurrence of the ingesting habit. The condition, known as trichobezoar, leads to symptoms like abdominal distress and weight loss. Subham has since fully recovered and has been discharged, according to hospital officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

