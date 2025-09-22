Left Menu

Pfizer Acquires Metsera to Bolster Obesity Drug Market Entry

Pfizer plans to acquire drug developer Metsera for up to $7.3 billion to enhance its presence in the obesity treatment market. Metsera's key drugs, MET-097i and MET-233i, offer innovative solutions with potential best-in-class profiles. Analysts predict significant sales, spurred by Metsera's promising dosing schedule advantages.

Updated: 22-09-2025 19:20 IST
Pfizer announced its acquisition of drug developer Metsera, in a deal valued at up to $7.3 billion, as the company aims to secure a significant position in the burgeoning obesity treatment market.

The acquisition brings Metsera's promising obesity drug portfolio, including experimental treatments MET-097i and MET-233i, into Pfizer's fold. Analysts are optimistic about these products, anticipating over $5 billion in potential peak sales.

The deal, expected to close by Q4 2025, follows Pfizer's earlier setbacks in obesity drug development, marking a strategic pivot towards leveraging Metsera's innovative dosing schedules to gain market advantage.

