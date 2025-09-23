Left Menu

Trump Stirs Controversy with Unfounded Tylenol-Autism Claims

U.S. President Donald Trump controversially linked Tylenol and childhood vaccines to autism, sparking backlash among medical experts. Despite his claims, extensive research refutes any causal connection. Trump's remarks have significant implications for public health policy, raising concerns among health professionals and consumer health companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 07:10 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump made extraordinary claims connecting autism to the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and childhood vaccinations. Despite scientific consensus opposing these claims, the president reiterated his position, causing a flurry of debate in health policy circles.

Trump suggested pregnant women avoid Tylenol and voiced concerns over the vaccine schedule for children, contradicting numerous studies that affirm the safety of acetaminophen in pregnancy. Health agencies like the American Academy of Pediatrics have denounced his statements, emphasizing the lack of evidence.

The entire debacle has affected market dynamics, impacting Kenvue shares and prompting discussions over health policies. Researchers continue to stress the importance of vaccines in eradicating diseases, and urge pregnant women to adhere to established medical advice on medication usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

