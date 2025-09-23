In a recent press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump made extraordinary claims connecting autism to the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and childhood vaccinations. Despite scientific consensus opposing these claims, the president reiterated his position, causing a flurry of debate in health policy circles.

Trump suggested pregnant women avoid Tylenol and voiced concerns over the vaccine schedule for children, contradicting numerous studies that affirm the safety of acetaminophen in pregnancy. Health agencies like the American Academy of Pediatrics have denounced his statements, emphasizing the lack of evidence.

The entire debacle has affected market dynamics, impacting Kenvue shares and prompting discussions over health policies. Researchers continue to stress the importance of vaccines in eradicating diseases, and urge pregnant women to adhere to established medical advice on medication usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)