Pharmaceutical Giants Race to Capture Booming Weight-Loss Market

Roche advances in the obesity drug race, signaling intention to compete with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Pfizer acquires Metsera to bolster its weight-loss offerings. CVS's Omnicare declares bankruptcy to settle litigation, and Celltrion acquires Eli Lilly's production facility for $330 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roche has made a significant move in the weight-loss drug race, as the Swiss pharmaceutical giant advances its experimental obesity treatment to a late-stage trial. This advancement positions Roche alongside industry leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk amidst a burgeoning weight-loss market, as shares rose by 2.8% in afternoon trading.

In other industry news, Pfizer has announced its acquisition of Metsera in a deal valued at up to $7.3 billion. This strategic purchase aligns with Pfizer's goals to capture a significant portion of the rapidly expanding obesity treatment market, predicted to reach $150 billion by the 2030s.

Healthcare and legal developments also surfaced with Omnicare, a CVS subsidiary, filing for bankruptcy to resolve legal issues arising from a lawsuit for fraudulent billing. Meanwhile, South Korea's Celltrion announced a $330 million acquisition of Eli Lilly's production facility, a move expected to be finalized by year's end.

