Cholera Crisis Escalates in Sudan Amid Ongoing Civil War

The cholera outbreak in Sudan has intensified, with more than 3,000 deaths reported over 14 months of civil war. The WHO has initiated a vaccination campaign as the crisis worsens. Challenges in accessing clean water and healthcare compound the situation, exacerbated by mass displacement due to ongoing conflict.

The cholera crisis in Sudan has taken a deadly turn with the reported number of cases on the rise, according to the United Nations health agency. Over 3,000 fatalities have occurred across the country, highlighting a dire public health concern during an ongoing civil war.

Originally sparked in Kassala state in July last year, the outbreak has now spread to all 18 states. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is addressing the outbreak with a vaccination campaign targeting 406,000 people in North Darfur State, underscoring the alarming increase in cholera cases.

Since the eruption of conflict in April 2023, access to basic services like clean water and healthcare has been hampered. This, combined with mass displacement, endangers millions, while atrocities such as ethnic cleansing and sexual violence only increase the suffering of the population already teetering on the brink of famine.

