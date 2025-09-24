Left Menu

South Korea Responds to Trump's Claim: Paracetamol and Autism

South Korea's drug regulator plans to gather information from pharmaceutical companies following U.S. President Donald Trump's unsupported claim linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism. Despite affirmations from international health agencies that paracetamol is safe during pregnancy, the South Korean ministry will review relevant documents and data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:29 IST
South Korea Responds to Trump's Claim: Paracetamol and Autism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's food and drug safety ministry announced plans to gather information from pharmaceutical companies after President Donald Trump made unsupported claims about Tylenol and autism.

International health agencies, including the World Health Organization, have reiterated that there is no conclusive scientific link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism.

The European Medicines Agency has advised using the minimum effective dose, ensuring its continued approval for use during pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

