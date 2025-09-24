Left Menu

Berry Boost: Transforming Heart Health with a Simple Swap

A recent study highlights the benefits of replacing one daily serving of regular fruit with berries, such as blueberries, to improve cardiovascular health. The research found increased intake of key nutrients like anthocyanins, vitamin C, and dietary fiber while reducing sugars, supporting heart health with minimal dietary change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:11 IST
Berry Boost: Transforming Heart Health with a Simple Swap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study published in the Annals of Medicine reveals that swapping one daily serving of common fruits with berries can significantly enhance nutrient intake linked to heart health. The research, analyzing USDA's Healthy U.S.-Style Eating Patterns, showed increased levels of anthocyanins, vitamin C, and dietary fiber.

The study found that replacing fruits like apples and bananas with berries resulted in a 93.8% boost in anthocyanin intake, increased vitamin C by up to 16%, and elevated dietary fiber by 5.1%. These nutrients are crucial for reducing cardiovascular disease risk, bolstering immunity, and regulating cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

With cardiovascular diseases leading mortality rates in India, incorporating blueberries into daily diets is presented as an effective dietary change. Raj Kapoor from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council emphasizes the growing interest in India for including blueberries in diverse cuisines, reinforcing the trend with this study's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VMS TMT's IPO Sees Soaring Demand with 102.26x Subscription

VMS TMT's IPO Sees Soaring Demand with 102.26x Subscription

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Fade

Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Fade

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Financing

Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Finan...

 India
4
Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025