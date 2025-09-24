Left Menu

Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport

A passenger reported being bitten by a rat at Indore airport, echoing recent rat-related deaths of newborns in a local hospital. The airport assures public of immediate pest control measures in response. Indore, known for its cleanliness, faces scrutiny over these concerning incidents.

A passenger reported being bitten by a rat at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, escalating health and safety concerns following similar incidents involving rodents in the city.

The latest bite occurred in the airport's departure area on Tuesday, prompting immediate medical attention for the traveler and urgent pest control measures on the premises.

These incidents follow the tragic demise of two newborns in a government hospital ICU due to rat attacks, sparking outrage and pushing authorities to defend actions amidst allegations of negligence. Indore, acclaimed as India's cleanest city, faces heightened scrutiny as it addresses these challenges.

