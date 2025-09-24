Left Menu

Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

Skinroots Skin and Hair Transplant Clinic in New Delhi unveils BOOST FUE and ROBOPEN FUE, innovative techniques enhancing accuracy in hair restoration. Led by Dr. Prakash Khute, the clinic aims to address industry concerns by ensuring procedures are performed by qualified dermatologists, emphasizing safety and high-quality results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, September 24, 2025: The Skinroots Skin and Hair Transplant Clinic has announced the introduction of two groundbreaking techniques, BOOST FUE and ROBOPEN FUE, designed to enhance precision and patient outcomes in hair restoration procedures. As the demand for reliable hair transplants increases, these innovative methods aim to address existing industry challenges.

BOOST FUE focuses on improving follicle survival rates, reducing patient sittings, and ensuring natural results, while the ROBOPEN FUE employs an automated device for consistent follicle placement. Both techniques underscore Skinroots' commitment to performing procedures under the supervision of qualified dermatologists, a move that sets them apart in an industry often marred by technician-led treatments.

Founded by Dr. Prakash Khute, an AIIMS New Delhi alumnus with over 12 years of experience, Skinroots has established itself as a leader in doctor-led hair restoration. With plans to expand beyond its current locations in Delhi and Raipur, the clinic emphasizes advanced technology and medical supervision as key elements of its patient-first philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

