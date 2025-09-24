Left Menu

Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a new 100-bed District Hospital in Mangan, marking a significant improvement in healthcare access in North Sikkim. Built at a cost of 29.60 crore, the facility features modern amenities to serve both locals and visitors, enhancing patient care and service efficiency.

On Wednesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially opened a state-of-the-art 100-bed District Hospital in Mangan. This hospital, costing an estimated 29.60 crore, stands as the primary healthcare facility in North Sikkim, significantly boosting medical service access in the region.

In a social media announcement, CM Tamang highlighted the facility as a pivotal step in improving healthcare infrastructure and accessibility for all residents. He urged trust in local healthcare systems and the capabilities of Sikkim's medical professionals.

Spread over four floors, the hospital includes a dialysis unit and emergency department, catering to both the local population and an influx of tourists and workers. During his visit, CM Tamang stressed maintaining high cleanliness standards and continuous service to meet the district's growing healthcare demands.

