Punjab Government to Launch Universal Health Coverage and Honour Doctors

'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', Punjab's ambitious cashless health insurance providing up to Rs 10 lakh, rolls out in December due to flood-induced delays. Punjab will also honour 60 doctors annually for exemplary services, aiming to boost medical professionals' morale. A statewide award ceremony will celebrate doctors' vital public health role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:44 IST
Punjab's planned rollout of the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', a universal health insurance scheme offering cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, has been rescheduled for December, according to Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. The initial launch was delayed due to recent flood crises, which diverted health department resources to urgent care.

The scheme promises integration with existing central health schemes, enhancing the state's healthcare offerings. Meanwhile, recognizing the vital role of medical professionals, the Punjab government has announced a groundbreaking policy to annually honour 60 doctors for outstanding public service and innovation in the health sector.

This initiative, as Singh outlined, reflects the state's commitment to valuing healthcare providers as they continue to serve communities, including remote areas via newly recruited medical personnel. The awards, spanning several categories, aim to inspire and celebrate those who contribute significantly to Punjab's healthcare landscape.

