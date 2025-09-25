Left Menu

UK PM Starmer has no plans to attend COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:46 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has no plans to attend the United Nations COP30 summit in Brazil in November, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

