UK PM Starmer has no plans to attend COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil, FT reports
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has no plans to attend the United Nations COP30 summit in Brazil in November, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
