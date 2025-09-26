Switzerland's Humanitarian Move: Medical Aid for Gaza's Children

Switzerland is set to offer medical assistance to approximately 20 injured children from Gaza, the government announced on Friday. The evacuation details are still pending due to current conditions in Gaza, though efforts are in progress for coordination.

The World Health Organization will help identify patients, ensuring security checks for the children and their family members before departure. Upon arrival in Switzerland, the children will enter the asylum process.

The Swiss government will handle logistics expenses, while medical costs will be shouldered by participating Swiss cantons or hospitals on a voluntary basis. WHO data indicates around 19,000 patients, including 4,000 children, need evacuation from Gaza. The conflict in Gaza has seen over 65,000 Palestinian casualties since it began following Hamas's incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)