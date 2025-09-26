Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

The Kerala High Court has taken a decisive step in addressing the persistent issue of snakebites in schools by issuing a set of comprehensive directives. These include the classification of snakebite cases as a notifiable disease and the development of additional antivenoms. The ruling follows two petitions prompted by the tragic death of a schoolgirl from a snakebite in Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery in 2019.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen underscored the absence of a unified strategy to tackle snakebite incidents effectively. While many Indian states already notify snakebite envenoming, Kerala has yet to adopt this measure. The prevalence of cases involving the Hump-nosed Pit Viper, for which no specific antivenom exists, further complicates the situation.

The court has mandated the state government to announce safety guidelines for schools, ensuring widespread awareness and clarifying the roles of relevant departments. It also emphasized the creation of a joint committee to consistently review and update these guidelines. Additionally, there is an urgent call for accelerated collaboration to develop new antivenoms and for official recognition of snakebite cases and fatalities as notifiable under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023.

