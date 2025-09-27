Left Menu

Global Pharma Giants Tackle U.S. Tariff Threats Amid Health Developments

Recent health news highlights the detection of screwworm in Mexico due to U.S. protocols, the U.K.'s push against U.S. pharma tariffs, AstraZeneca's discounts on drugs, and Trump's controversial medical claims. Moreover, global drugmakers, including Sanofi and Novartis, respond to potential U.S. tariffs with strategic investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:30 IST
Recent health updates spotlight global pharmaceutical challenges and achievements. Mexico's Senasica thanked U.S. protocols for detecting a screwworm case, emphasizing cross-border cooperation in animal health safety.

In the U.K., officials push back against anticipated U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals, as the nation navigates trade tensions under President Donald Trump's guidelines. Companies are urged to establish U.S. manufacturing sites to avoid new tariff regulations.

AstraZeneca announces significant reductions in U.S. drug prices, a move mirrored by Sanofi's innovative pricing strategy for insulin products. These changes come amid broader industry dynamics, including Trump's assertions linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism, which have been met with medical community skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

