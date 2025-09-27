Global Pharma Giants Tackle U.S. Tariff Threats Amid Health Developments

Recent health updates spotlight global pharmaceutical challenges and achievements. Mexico's Senasica thanked U.S. protocols for detecting a screwworm case, emphasizing cross-border cooperation in animal health safety.

In the U.K., officials push back against anticipated U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals, as the nation navigates trade tensions under President Donald Trump's guidelines. Companies are urged to establish U.S. manufacturing sites to avoid new tariff regulations.

AstraZeneca announces significant reductions in U.S. drug prices, a move mirrored by Sanofi's innovative pricing strategy for insulin products. These changes come amid broader industry dynamics, including Trump's assertions linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism, which have been met with medical community skepticism.

