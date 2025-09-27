RAV and AIIA Host Two-Day Training on Asthi Marma to Advance Ayurveda Practice

The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), New Delhi, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), organized a two-day specialized training programme on Asthi Marma at the AIIA campus in New Delhi. The event served as a platform to advance traditional Ayurvedic knowledge while aligning it with modern healthcare practices.

Inauguration and Opening Remarks

The programme was inaugurated by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Vaidya Shri Devendra Triguna, President of the Governing Body of RAV, who is widely recognized for his contributions to Ayurveda. He was joined by Dr. Mahesh Vyas, Dean of AIIA, in the opening session.

In his inaugural address, Vaidya Devendra Triguna underscored the relevance of Ayurveda in addressing contemporary healthcare challenges, noting its growing global recognition. He stressed the importance of strengthening traditional medical knowledge while ensuring its integration into evidence-based clinical practice. He also emphasized that specialized training programmes like this one provide valuable opportunities for practitioners to enhance their clinical expertise and contribute meaningfully to patient care.

Eminent Faculty and Sessions

The training sessions were conducted by renowned Ayurveda experts:

Dr. C. Suresh Kumar and Dr. N.V. Sreevaths , both senior CRAV Gurus associated with RAV,

Dr. P. Hemantha Kumar , Pro-Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur , and

Dr. Anandaram Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Panchakarma, AIIA, New Delhi.

On the first day, participants were introduced to the principles of Asthi Marma (vital points associated with bones), with sessions combining classical theoretical frameworks and their clinical relevance. The second day featured more interactive, practical, and case-based sessions, enabling participants to apply learned concepts in real-world healthcare scenarios.

Focus on Asthi Marma and Clinical Relevance

The training aimed at deepening understanding of Asthi Marma therapy, a significant aspect of Ayurvedic Marma Chikitsa (science of vital points). Experts elaborated on how proper application of Asthi Marma principles could aid in the management of musculoskeletal disorders, injuries, rehabilitation, and chronic conditions. The integration of Ayurvedic diagnostics with therapeutic applications was a central theme throughout the programme.

Building Capacity in Evidence-Based Ayurveda

The programme was designed to empower Ayurveda practitioners, postgraduate scholars, and researchers with enhanced knowledge and clinical skills. By combining traditional wisdom with modern methodologies, it aimed to strengthen evidence-based Ayurveda, making it more relevant for holistic and integrative healthcare systems.

Closing and Way Forward

The two-day event concluded with participants expressing appreciation for the structured learning approach, practical exposure, and the opportunity to interact with eminent scholars. The programme reaffirmed the joint commitment of RAV and AIIA to:

Promote advanced training in Ayurveda specialties ,

Encourage academic–clinical collaborations , and

Ensure Ayurveda continues to contribute to national and global health goals.

This initiative reflects India’s ongoing efforts to position Ayurveda as a global leader in traditional medicine, while also supporting practitioners in addressing modern-day health challenges through time-tested approaches.