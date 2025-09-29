Left Menu

Brunei's BN on the Move 2025: A National Fitness Revolution

Over 2,000 residents gathered for the launch of Brunei's BN on the Move Championship 2025, promoting health and combating sedentary lifestyles. The event, coordinated with technology partner EVYD Technology, includes monthly challenges and prizes to sustain participation through February 2026, aiming to engage Bruneians via the BruHealth app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandarseribegawan | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over 2,000 residents of all ages gathered at BIBD Connects, Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, Bandar Seri Begawan on September 28, 2025, for the official launch of a nationwide health campaign. The Ministry of Health's BN on the Move Championship 2025 aims to tackle sedentary lifestyles and advocate preventive healthcare across the nation.

This five-month campaign will continue through February 2026, featuring monthly challenges and lucky draws to encourage the 400,000 Bruneians using the BruHealth application. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Md Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, honored the event with his presence, participating in the morning walkathon as a show of leadership commitment.

Participants can engage in daily and weekly health challenges via the BruHealth app, vying for monthly prizes provided by sponsors like Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam. With technology partner EVYD Technology's coordination, the campaign reflects Brunei's push for wellness under Brunei Vision 2035, transforming a previous pilot into a nationwide movement.

