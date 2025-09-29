Life-Saving Heart Surgery in Delhi: A Zambian Student's Triumph

A Zambian student, aged 20, has received a new lease on life following a successful heart surgery in Delhi to counteract a severe congenital defect.

Diagnosed with a small ventricular septal defect (VSD) exacerbating into severe tricuspid valve regurgitation and dangerously high pulmonary artery pressure, the intervention was crucial to avert potential heart failure.

Performed by a team led by Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi at ShardaCare Healthcity, the complex surgery highlights the pressing need for lifestyle changes and awareness of early cardiac symptoms in young adults.