Gujarat Giants Set for WPL 2026 Opener Against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants, following an intensive pre-season in Mumbai, face UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 inauguration match at DY Patil Stadium. Coach Michael Klinger emphasizes a fresh start, aiming for victory and player development, with a strong squad enriched by overseas talents and promising young Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:59 IST
Michael Klinger. (Photo/Gujarat Giants). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Giants are poised to commence their Women's Premier League 2026 campaign against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, this Saturday. After completing an intense pre-season camp in Mumbai, the team is focused on building upon last year's breakthrough, when they qualified for the playoffs for the first time.

Head Coach Michael Klinger, speaking ahead of the opening match, reflected on their past success while looking forward. "Qualifying for the playoffs was a fantastic achievement, but this is a fresh start," Klinger stated. "Every team starts equally, and a strong beginning is crucial for building confidence." He emphasized not only winning the championship but also the importance of player development throughout the tournament.

Discussing team selection, Klinger recognized the challenges and advantages of having depth, especially with numerous all-rounders like Sophie Devine and Kim Garth. "Choosing the starting overseas players from our high-quality options is a happy dilemma," he remarked. The coach also highlighted the potential of young Indian talents, such as Anushka Sharma and Ayushi Soni, as well as the remarkable pace of Happy, reinforcing the squad's strong position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

