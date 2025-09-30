Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Lumber and Kitchen Products
President Trump announced new tariffs on lumber, kitchen cabinets, vanities, and upholstered wooden products. The tariffs start at 10% for lumber and 25% for the other products, increasing on January 1 if no agreements are reached. This is part of the administration's trade strategy.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has implemented a new series of tariffs targeting imported lumber and home furnishing goods. According to the official proclamation signed on Monday, the tariffs will impose a 10% levy on lumber imports and a 25% tariff on vanities, kitchen cabinets, and upholstered wooden goods.
The White House detailed that these initial rates will take effect from October 14. However, if countries fail to negotiate favorable terms with the United States, the stakes will rise significantly by January 1, with levies increasing to 30% on upholstered wooden products and 50% on kitchen cabinets and vanities.
This move underscores the administration's aggressive trade stance, potentially affecting international trade relations and impacting the domestic market for these goods.
ALSO READ
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.
India Launches Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Probes Against Inexpensive Imports
Gaza's Turbulent Path to Peace: A Crucial Meeting at the White House
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms