Tragedy Strikes as Snake Bite Claims Two Lives in Maharashtra

A tragic snake bite incident in Dombivli, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl and her 24-year-old aunt. The victims were bitten by a 'manyar' snake while asleep at their relative's residence on Sunday night.

The family rushed them to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital, where initial treatment began. As the child's condition worsened, she was transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, but unfortunately died at the entrance.

The family accused the civic hospital of negligence, while Dr. Yogesh Chaudhary of Shastri Nagar Hospital asserted that adequate measures, including timely ambulance service, were provided.

