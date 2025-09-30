Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

In an effort to enhance maternal and child health, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 64 Anganwadi centres and revamped 500 others during the eighth anniversary of Poshan Maah in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the event, Saini stressed the importance of women's health as vital to family and national strength, honoring Anganwadi workers for their service.

The government aims to empower women through initiatives like Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, alongside improving daycare facilities and early education programs, while advocating Poshan Maah as a national movement for sustained nutrition and health.