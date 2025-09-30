Left Menu

Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reinforced the state's commitment to maternal and child health by opening new Anganwadi centres. The state celebrated the Nutrition Month anniversary, emphasizing women's health, preschool education, and nutritional programs, including the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana for women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:50 IST
In an effort to enhance maternal and child health, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 64 Anganwadi centres and revamped 500 others during the eighth anniversary of Poshan Maah in Kurukshetra.

Addressing the event, Saini stressed the importance of women's health as vital to family and national strength, honoring Anganwadi workers for their service.

The government aims to empower women through initiatives like Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, alongside improving daycare facilities and early education programs, while advocating Poshan Maah as a national movement for sustained nutrition and health.

