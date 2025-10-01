Trump's Push for AI in Childhood Cancer Research

President Trump has backed a new initiative designed to bolster artificial intelligence's role in childhood cancer research, signing an executive order to allocate more resources to this pressing field. A White House official confirmed the injection of an additional $50 million in research grants.

The move enhances the National Cancer Institute's ongoing Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, originally unveiled in Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address. This 10-year, $500 million project focuses on gathering data to better treat childhood cancers, a leading cause of chronic disease-related deaths among children in the U.S.

Despite proposed budget cuts to the NCI, the initiative's promise of harnessing AI to refine clinical trials and treatments continues to gain ground, with the National Institutes of Health matching investments to optimize and expand available data in collaboration with scientific teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)