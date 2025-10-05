Tragedy Unveiled: Toxic Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths
In Madhya Pradesh, 14 children have died from suspected renal failure linked to a toxic cough syrup, Coldrif, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and arrest a doctor. Officials are also inspecting the manufacturer, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, while protests and legal actions escalate.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been assembled by Madhya Pradesh police to explore the deaths of 14 children due to suspected renal failure after ingesting a 'toxic' cough syrup, Coldrif. Officials confirmed the arrest of a doctor for alleged negligence, and the medication's maker is also under scrutiny.
The state government has allocated an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the victims' families, while eight affected children receive treatments in Nagpur hospitals. Amidst these events, the arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni has incited potential strikes from his medical peers and a protest from the opposition Congress against the government's crisis management.
As scrutiny intensifies, the Madhya Pradesh government banned Coldrif syrup, and Tamil Nadu's drug authorities declared it adulterated with a harmful substance. Further measures include stopping the distribution of Sresan Pharmaceuticals' products and extensive testing to prevent subsequent tragedies.
