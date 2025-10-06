Fire Safety Lapses Uncovered in Major Hospitals
A recent inspection by the Kota Municipal Corporation revealed significant fire safety shortcomings at Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital and JK Lone Hospital. Key issues included non-functional alarm systems, smoke detectors turned off, and missing fire control rooms. Urgent improvements were recommended to rectify these critical lapses.
- Country:
- India
An urgent inspection conducted by the Kota Municipal Corporation on Monday revealed severe lapses in fire safety protocols at Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital and JK Lone Hospital. The investigation comes in the wake of a tragic fire at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, which resulted in the death of six patients.
Inspectors found that, despite having fire safety equipment installed, the hospitals' critical systems such as control panels, smoke detectors, and alarm systems were inactive. Notably, the smoke detectors had been switched off to accommodate attendants' smoking, further compromising patient safety.
The assessment also uncovered that hose pipes were improperly connected to water tanks and there was no fire control room, leading to the recommendation of urgent upgrades. Hospital authorities have been directed to implement these improvements within a week to ensure patient safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)