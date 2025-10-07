IMA Defends Arrested Doctor: Cough Syrup Crisis Unveils Regulatory Flaws

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly backed a doctor arrested in connection with the tragic cough syrup deaths in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting significant regulatory shortcomings. The IMA asserts that the overarching responsibility for the syrup's approval and quality monitoring rests within the drugs regulatory system's domain.

In a critical statement, the IMA criticized the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Madhya Pradesh's Food and Drugs Administration for failing to detect Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in the syrup. The association emphasized that the authorities' actions have failed to instill public confidence and questioned the arrest of a doctor for prescribing a legally approved medication.

The association is calling for accountability and legal action against the actual offenders, including adequate compensation for affected families and the doctor involved. The IMA insists that the doctor could not have known about the contamination, citing prior incidents and calling for more robust regulatory measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)