Former PM H D Deve Gowda Hospitalized

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, has been hospitalized due to an infection. He is receiving medical care at Manipal Hospital, where experts are monitoring his progress. Family sources revealed that he was admitted following a fever and is undergoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:00 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

