Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced on Tuesday that the state is focused on overhauling its healthcare system. Infrastructure upgrades are a major part of this plan, including the launch of a PGI Satellite Centre in Una and the provision of advanced medical equipment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

Adding to these developments, Sukhu highlighted the introduction of robotic surgery at the Atal Super Specialty Institute in Chamiana and Tanda Medical College. Plans are underway to extend robotic surgery to more medical institutions statewide.

The state aims to integrate digital health information systems from the ground up to improve healthcare service efficiency. Additionally, the government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, sanctioned the recruitment of medical officers, assistant professors, and nursing staff to bolster healthcare accessibility and efficiency across Himachal Pradesh.

