Left Menu

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal Pradesh is transforming its healthcare sector through infrastructural development, introduction of robotic surgery, and digital systems. The state's initiatives include a PGI Satellite Centre, advanced medical equipment, and an expanded workforce. The government is also recruiting medical personnel to improve efficiency in healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:21 IST
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced on Tuesday that the state is focused on overhauling its healthcare system. Infrastructure upgrades are a major part of this plan, including the launch of a PGI Satellite Centre in Una and the provision of advanced medical equipment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

Adding to these developments, Sukhu highlighted the introduction of robotic surgery at the Atal Super Specialty Institute in Chamiana and Tanda Medical College. Plans are underway to extend robotic surgery to more medical institutions statewide.

The state aims to integrate digital health information systems from the ground up to improve healthcare service efficiency. Additionally, the government has increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, sanctioned the recruitment of medical officers, assistant professors, and nursing staff to bolster healthcare accessibility and efficiency across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
2
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
3
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
4
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025