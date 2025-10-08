Left Menu

Meghalaya's Bold Move to Eradicate Drug Menace

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced the establishment of de-addiction centres in each district, a core part of the state's strategy to eradicate drugs. A major crackdown on 'drug hotspots' will follow, supported by community involvement and law enforcement's intensified efforts.

In a decisive move to tackle the drug menace, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared plans to establish de-addiction centres across all districts. This announcement came post a high-level meeting of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), involving key officials and faith-based organization representatives.

The Chief Minister directed Health and Social Welfare departments to ensure these facilities are operational within three to four months. These centres will be integrated within government hospitals, private entities, or NGOs, with a strong emphasis on community engagement in line with the outlined SOPs.

Law enforcement will intensify measures against drug distribution, with police forces conducting surprise checks and placing CCTVs in strategic locations. Over the last five years, over Rs 412 crore worth of drugs have been seized, with 1,060 arrests. Sangma emphasized a relentless pursuit to transform Meghalaya into a drug-free state.

