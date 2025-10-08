Left Menu

Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

A 28-year-old software engineer, Shubham Meena, was found dead by hanging in his Bhondsi home. Despite having a love marriage six months ago, the reason for his alleged suicide remains unclear as no note was found. Shubham had a history of depression and previous suicide attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:21 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Bhondsi as police confirmed the death of 28-year-old software engineer Shubham Meena by hanging in his own home. Despite being married only six months to a Delhi-based woman, the reasons behind his actions remain shrouded in mystery, with no suicide note discovered.

Shubham, originally from Alwar, Rajasthan, worked for a multinational company with an impressive salary package. On Tuesday, after not returning for an extended period, his wife found him hanging from a window, prompting immediate police involvement.

Neighbors disclosed that Shubham had been receiving treatment for depression, a condition that had previously led him to attempt suicide. Police stated that his family has not filed any complaint as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

