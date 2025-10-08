Left Menu

South-East Asia Leads Tobacco Use Reduction: WHO Report

Bangladesh, India, and Nepal are on track to significantly reduce tobacco usage by the end of 2025, alongside other South-East Asian countries. Despite progress, over 322 million adults and 8.6 million adolescents still consume tobacco in the region, necessitating stronger policies and interventions to curb tobacco use.

  • Country:
  • India

In a promising development, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal are making substantial strides toward reducing tobacco use by at least 30% by the year-end, as per WHO's latest findings.

However, the organization warns that despite rapid progress, the South-East Asia region remains a stronghold for global tobacco consumption, housing a significant portion of the world's smokers.

The need for stricter regulations and enhanced public health measures remains crucial to combat the persisting tobacco usage and its associated health risks, the WHO emphasizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

