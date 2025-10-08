South-East Asia Leads Tobacco Use Reduction: WHO Report

In a promising development, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal are making substantial strides toward reducing tobacco use by at least 30% by the year-end, as per WHO's latest findings.

However, the organization warns that despite rapid progress, the South-East Asia region remains a stronghold for global tobacco consumption, housing a significant portion of the world's smokers.

The need for stricter regulations and enhanced public health measures remains crucial to combat the persisting tobacco usage and its associated health risks, the WHO emphasizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)