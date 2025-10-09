Global Health Headlines: Digital Addiction, Gaza's Struggles, and Business Bruises

New York City has embarked on legal action against major social media companies, accusing platforms like Facebook and TikTok of exacerbating a mental health crisis among children. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan seeks damages from tech giants such as Meta, Google, and ByteDance, highlighting allegations of gross negligence and public nuisance.

The health crisis in Gaza faces further setbacks as Israeli restrictions prevent the transfer of crucial medical equipment, according to UNICEF officials. Newborns are reportedly forced to share oxygen masks due to overcrowding in southern hospitals. Israel, however, asserts that it is facilitating medical supply transfers within the enclave.

Novo Nordisk, amidst a significant restructuring, has laid off numerous employees at its key U.S. plant. The manufacturing site, crucial for popular obesity and diabetes medications, has seen staff reductions under new leadership. Meanwhile, U.S. vaccine panel meetings are on hold, as Eli Lilly welcomes former FDA official Peter Marks to spearhead infectious disease research.

(With inputs from agencies.)