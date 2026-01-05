Novo Nordisk Unveils Wegovy Pill in Competitive U.S. Market

Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, has launched its once-daily Wegovy weight-loss pill in the United States. The drug, available in doses ranging from 1.5 mg to 25 mg, is priced between $149 and $299 per month for self-paying patients. Initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, this launch marks a strategic effort by Novo to retake market share from U.S. competitor Eli Lilly.

With its stock rising by 3% in afternoon trading, Novo's new offering is an attempt to attract consumers who prefer a pill over injectable treatments. This move comes after previous financial setbacks and aims to corner the cash-paying consumer segment, which lies outside the traditional insurance model. The drug is set to be available through major U.S. pharmacies, such as CVS and Costco, as well as through telehealth platforms like Ro and LifeMD.

Additionally, under a deal with the Trump administration, both Novo and Eli Lilly have agreed to provide starter doses at a reduced price for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees and cash payers. With supply issues under control, Novo is poised to meet consumer demand as it introduces this new pharmaceutical option in the competitive weight-loss market.