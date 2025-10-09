Cutting-Edge Cardiac Technology at Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Saves Life

A 36-year-old man suffering from severe heart failure has been successfully treated at Apollo Rajshree Hospitals using advanced heart support technology. The patient's heart efficiency had plummeted to just 10% of its normal capacity, and his condition was exacerbated by multiple blockages in major arteries, complicating everyday activities.

The cardiac team, led by Dr. K. Roshan Rao and Dr. Sarita Rao, performed a high-risk multivessel percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with the aid of the Impella heart pump. This tiny device temporarily supported the heart and maintained blood flow during the complex procedure, providing the stability required to reopen blocked arteries and reduce stress on the weakened heart.

After the procedure, the patient showed remarkable recovery, with heart function improving from 10% to 35%. This case highlights how the integration of cutting-edge cardiac technology and clinical expertise can transform high-risk interventions into life-saving procedures, emphasizing the role of innovation in cardiac care.

