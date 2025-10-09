Rising Religious Hate Crimes: A Troubling Trend in England and Wales

The interior ministry's recent data underscores a troubling rise in religious hate crimes in England and Wales, with Jews suffering the highest rate in the year leading up to March. Muslims witnessed more crimes overall; however, their larger population results in a comparatively lower rate.

A harrowing attack on a synagogue in northern England, which led to the deaths of two Jewish men, highlights the perilous climate. The data also reflects a surge in offences against Muslims, especially following the brutal murder of three young girls at a Southport dance event in July 2024, which incited violent anti-Muslim demonstrations.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned these hate crimes, affirming that targeting individuals over religion, race, or identity would not be tolerated. A change in London's police recording methodology has affected data comparability. Despite this, the consistent pattern of increase remains alarming.

(With inputs from agencies.)