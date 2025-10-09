Left Menu

Rising Religious Hate Crimes: A Troubling Trend in England and Wales

Recent data from the interior ministry reveals Jews face the highest rate of religious hate crimes in England and Wales. Muslims, while experiencing more crimes in total, have a lower rate relative to their population. Recent attacks have heightened social tensions, with increased police patrols at vulnerable locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The interior ministry's recent data underscores a troubling rise in religious hate crimes in England and Wales, with Jews suffering the highest rate in the year leading up to March. Muslims witnessed more crimes overall; however, their larger population results in a comparatively lower rate.

A harrowing attack on a synagogue in northern England, which led to the deaths of two Jewish men, highlights the perilous climate. The data also reflects a surge in offences against Muslims, especially following the brutal murder of three young girls at a Southport dance event in July 2024, which incited violent anti-Muslim demonstrations.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned these hate crimes, affirming that targeting individuals over religion, race, or identity would not be tolerated. A change in London's police recording methodology has affected data comparability. Despite this, the consistent pattern of increase remains alarming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

