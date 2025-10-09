Left Menu

Healthcare and Insurance Leaders Unite for Enhanced Patient Care

A high-level meeting between the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and the General Insurance Council focused on initiatives for improving patient care and operational efficiency. Discussions involved establishing a common empanelment framework for hospitals, uniform billing standards, and integrating with the National Health Claims Exchange.

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) convened a significant meeting with the General Insurance Council to address strategies for improving patient care and operational efficiency. Leading figures from both the healthcare and insurance sectors were present to explore collaborative solutions.

Key topics included the establishment of a unified hospital empanelment framework, standardizing billing procedures, the adoption of Standard Treatment Guidelines, and the integration with the National Health Claims Exchange. The meeting emphasized streamlining patient processes, featuring a one-hour pre-authorisation and three-hour discharge time.

Despite consensus on many points, there were concerns about tariff settings for new empanelments. The AHPI plans to scrutinize these elements further. Regular meetings are scheduled, with the next session set in Mumbai, to evaluate the progress of these initiatives.

