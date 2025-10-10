Government Shutdown Sparks Aviation Turmoil
The Trump administration blames Democrats for a government shutdown affecting air travel, with critical aviation staff working unpaid, resulting in significant flight delays. A video aired at airports highlights the impact and blames Democrats. Both party leaders accuse the other of causing the shutdown.
The Trump administration has launched a video campaign, played at airports nationwide, pinning blame on Democrats for the ongoing nine-day government shutdown that has led to considerable flight delays. This move is part of a broader narrative tactic employed as partisan negotiations remain stalled.
Despite the shutdown, around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are required to report for duty, though they do so without immediate compensation. They anticipate partial pay for pre-shutdown work, yet the financial strain grows more acute as the shutdown persists, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson noted.
Flight operations have been severely impacted, with 19,000 delays logged since Monday, attributed to FAA's constrained operations due to short staffing. Political leaders from both parties continue to trade barbs while the public bears the inconvenience of heightened security wait times and disrupted travel plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
