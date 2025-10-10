Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: PM Modi Champions Mental Health Awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Mental Health Day by emphasizing the necessity for mainstream conversations on mental health. Stressing its integral role in overall well-being, he urged collective efforts to foster a supportive environment, appreciating the work of those aiding in mental health recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:32 IST
Bridging the Gap: PM Modi Champions Mental Health Awareness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Mental Health Day, celebrated on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical need to normalize discussions about mental health. In a message shared on the platform X, PM Modi highlighted that mental health is an essential component of overall well-being.

He remarked that in today's fast-paced world, World Mental Health Day serves as a crucial reminder to reflect on mental health and exercise compassion towards others. The Prime Minister called on society to collectively work towards incorporating mental health conversations into mainstream discourse.

PM Modi also extended his compliments to all professionals and volunteers contributing to the mental health sector, acknowledging their role in helping individuals heal and find happiness. The overarching aim of the day, as noted by the WHO, is to heighten global awareness and support for mental health issues.

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

 India
2
Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

 India
3
Gold Prices Soar Amid Global Uncertainties and Rate Cut Expectations

Gold Prices Soar Amid Global Uncertainties and Rate Cut Expectations

 India
4
K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate

K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025