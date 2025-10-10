Bridging the Gap: PM Modi Champions Mental Health Awareness

On World Mental Health Day, celebrated on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical need to normalize discussions about mental health. In a message shared on the platform X, PM Modi highlighted that mental health is an essential component of overall well-being.

He remarked that in today's fast-paced world, World Mental Health Day serves as a crucial reminder to reflect on mental health and exercise compassion towards others. The Prime Minister called on society to collectively work towards incorporating mental health conversations into mainstream discourse.

PM Modi also extended his compliments to all professionals and volunteers contributing to the mental health sector, acknowledging their role in helping individuals heal and find happiness. The overarching aim of the day, as noted by the WHO, is to heighten global awareness and support for mental health issues.