Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

Happiest Health, pioneering an integrated healthcare approach, has launched its first Happiest Ayurveda clinic in Bengaluru, aiming to transform wellness by integrating traditional Ayurvedic therapies with contemporary clinical practices, led by experienced doctors and a personalized focus on holistic well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the wellness industry, Happiest Health has launched its inaugural Happiest Ayurveda clinic in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Founded by Ashok Soota, the enterprise integrates knowledge, diagnostics, and healthcare, putting a major emphasis on promoting holistic well-being.

The clinic aims to pivot the focus from treating diseases to advancing holistic health. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of Happiest Health, announced that the clinic would redefine the wellness experience by ushering in traditional healing systems. Prominent Ayurvedic physician Dr. Mahadevan will guide the clinical excellence at this facility.

As more individuals seek natural and sustainable health solutions, Happiest Health's expansion into Ayurveda aligns with the growing demand. With a vision that healthcare transcends hospital walls, Happiest Health encourages everyone to embrace wellness, cohesively melding traditional wisdom with modern healthcare sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

