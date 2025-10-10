Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the wellness industry, Happiest Health has launched its inaugural Happiest Ayurveda clinic in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Founded by Ashok Soota, the enterprise integrates knowledge, diagnostics, and healthcare, putting a major emphasis on promoting holistic well-being.

The clinic aims to pivot the focus from treating diseases to advancing holistic health. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of Happiest Health, announced that the clinic would redefine the wellness experience by ushering in traditional healing systems. Prominent Ayurvedic physician Dr. Mahadevan will guide the clinical excellence at this facility.

As more individuals seek natural and sustainable health solutions, Happiest Health's expansion into Ayurveda aligns with the growing demand. With a vision that healthcare transcends hospital walls, Happiest Health encourages everyone to embrace wellness, cohesively melding traditional wisdom with modern healthcare sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)